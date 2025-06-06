The implosion of a powerful political alliance: Trump and Musk in their own words

Last Friday, President Donald Trump heaped praise on Elon Musk as the tech billionaire prepared to leave his unorthodox White House job.
Less than a week later, their potent political alliance met a dramatic end Thursday when the men attacked each other with blistering epithets. Trump threatened to go after Musk's business interests. Musk called for Trump's impeachment.
Here's a look at the implosion of their relationship in their own words.
The goodbye
''Today it's about a man named Elon. And he's one of the greatest business leaders and innovators the world has ever produced. He stepped forward to put his very great talents into the service of our nation and we appreciate it. Just want to say that Elon has worked tirelessly helping lead the most sweeping and consequential government reform program in generations.'' — Trump, May 30, Oval Office remarks
___
Trump invited cameras into the Oval Office last week to bid farewell to Musk, who said he was stepping away from his government work to focus on his businesses.
Trump spoke effusively of Musk and his work with the Department of Government Efficiency for nearly 15 minutes straight.