Following delayed kickoff, St. Thomas falls 34-13 to D-II Sioux Falls in season opener

The Tommies intercepted a pass on the game’s third play and led 7-0 with just 1:44 seconds gone. Then they never did again on a rainy/misty night after kickoff was pushed back from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. because of passing thunderstorms. Sioux Falls, a Division II team, scored in about every way imaginable. They outscored the Tommies 23-6 after halftime on a night St. Thomas coach Glenn Caruso lost a home opener for the first time since he arrived on campus in 2008. He’s now 16-1 in home openers and 16-2 in season openers. The only other loss was to Southern Utah in 2022.