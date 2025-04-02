Orono senior and basketball standout Brady Wooley, rated as the fourth-best recruit in Minnesota’s Class of 2025 by 247Sports, announced Wednesday he has committed to Yale for the Class of 2026.
For the 2025-26 school year, Wooley will reclassify and attend a not yet determined prep school.
“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to Yale!” the 6-foot-9 forward wrote on his Instagram page. “I will begin in 2026, and as for next year I plan on playing basketball at a prep school which is undecided. Huge thanks to all of my friends, family, and coaches who have helped me get to where I am today!”
Wooley averaged 18.7 points, 10 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this past season for the Spartans, who reached the Class 3A state tournament semifinals.
At Yale, Wooley would join Orono teammate and senior guard Nolan Groves.