Orono senior forward Brady Wooley commits to Yale for college basketball

Brady Wooley, a three-star recruit, plans to attend Yale starting in 2026.

By Nick Williams

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 2, 2025 at 9:34PM
Orono forward Brady Wooley, left, announced Wednesday he has committed to Yale. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Orono senior and basketball standout Brady Wooley, rated as the fourth-best recruit in Minnesota’s Class of 2025 by 247Sports, announced Wednesday he has committed to Yale for the Class of 2026.

For the 2025-26 school year, Wooley will reclassify and attend a not yet determined prep school.

“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to Yale!” the 6-foot-9 forward wrote on his Instagram page. “I will begin in 2026, and as for next year I plan on playing basketball at a prep school which is undecided. Huge thanks to all of my friends, family, and coaches who have helped me get to where I am today!”

Wooley averaged 18.7 points, 10 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this past season for the Spartans, who reached the Class 3A state tournament semifinals.

At Yale, Wooley would join Orono teammate and senior guard Nolan Groves.

about the writer

Nick Williams

Prep Sports Team Leader

Nick Williams is the High School Sports Team Leader at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He joined the Star Tribune as a business reporter in 2021. Prior to his eight years as a business reporter in Minnesota and Wisconsin, he was a sportswriter for 12 years in Florida and New York.

