'Only Murders in the Building'

Steve Martin and Martin Short continue their showbiz bromance in this clever sitcom that owes as much to their chemistry as it does to Woody Allen films. The pair play residents of a New York high-rise who bond while investigating the death of a fellow tenant. There's lots to savor in these 10 episodes, including fellow crime buff Selena Gomez, who shows a flair for deadpan comedy. But it's the stars' witty insults that provide most of the laughs.

Starts streaming Tuesday on Hulu

Meredith Hagner, Yvonne Orji, Lil Rel Howery and John Cena in “Vacation Friends.”

'Vacation Friends'

Dwayne Johnson may be a bigger movie star, but when it comes to former pro wrestlers flexing their comedy muscles, John Cena is the reigning champ. This time out, Cena plays Ron, a wild spirit who both terrifies and delights Marcus (Lil Rel Howery) when they meet at a resort. Their relationship gets even more complicated when Ron and his equally unhinged partner (Meredith Hagner) crash Marcus' wedding. It's an all-too-familiar premise that works, thanks largely to Cena fully committing to the kind of silliness you're unlikely to get from the Rock.

Now streaming on Hulu

Amari Jones and Jake Garcia in “Titletown High.”

'Titletown High'

Fans of "Last Chance U" and "Friday Night Lights" will want to check out this new docuseries about a Georgia high school where football is king. But creator Jason Sciavicco isn't just interested in capturing sports footage. Some of the most compelling coverage happens off the field as students deal with dating, gossip, overbearing parents and the coronavirus. You'll be rooting for them all the way.

Now streaming on Netflix

Marie Kondo in “Sparking Joy.”

'Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo'

The Japanese consultant whom Americans fell for through her books and series "Tidying Up" continues sharing organizational tips in this new series that finds her coming to the rescue of business owners, like Gordon Ramsay does on "Kitchen Nightmares." Unlike Ramsay, Kondo never seems to lose her cool. If she does, her interpreter is too polite to let us know.

Starts streaming Tuesday on Netflix

“How to Be a Cowboy”

'How to Be a Cowboy'

Dale Brisby bills himself as king of the rodeo and social media. But he doesn't have much time to back up either claim in this self-serving docuseries. He's too busy auditioning for his own sitcom. Brisby's ranch duties come second to mugging for the camera and teasing his employees, which include a Costanza-like cowhand who's afraid of climbing onto a bucking horse. The only thing I'm afraid of is a second season.

Starts streaming Wednesday on Netflix

Neal Justin