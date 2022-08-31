Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Totino-Grace (1-8 in 2021): Can second-year head coach Jay Anderson revive the Eagles' magic touch?

Lakeville North (4-6): No one is more motivated to rid himself of the taste of the Panthers' subpar 2021 season than coach Brian Vossen.

Rosemount (5-5): Irish coach Jeff Erdmann and his staff did a thorough evaluation of the program and committed to a faster, more physical team in 2022.

Champlin Park (0-9): The young group that had the wheels fall off last year is a year older and driven to get off the schneid.

Mounds View (3-6): The Mustangs have won just four games over the past two years after 37 combined victories in the previous six.