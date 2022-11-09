Minnesota Democrats fared well in the midterm election, despite long-standing predictions that national headwinds would favor GOP candidates.

From Congress to the Minnesota Legislature to statewide offices, here are five key things to know about Tuesday's election outcomes — some of which are still yet to be finalized.

Democrats take full legislative control: Democrats held the state House and flipped the Senate, taking control of both chambers of the Legislature for the first time since 2014. The DFL victory defied GOP hopes and many predictions.

"I know you are all wondering what changed everything," DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman told celebrating Democrats early Wednesday morning. "It's the more than 700,000 voters that this team reached out to, and it is exceptional candidates."

In the Senate, Republicans took numerous northern Minnesota seats previously held by the DFL. But Democrats did well in many suburban districts and other greater Minnesota seats.

However, the DFL's narrow control of both chambers means passing their priorities could still be complicated when legislators gather in January.

Walz broke out to an early win: Gov. Tim Walz handily defeated Republican opponent Scott Jensen, with the race called early in the DFL governor's favor.

Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan secured support around the Twin Cities, along the North Shore and in some counties in the southern First District that the governor had previously represented when he served in Congress.

Jensen, a family physician and former state legislator, and his running mate Matt Birk fared well in much of greater Minnesota. He preformed better overall than Jeff Johnson, the Republican candidate who ran against Walz four years ago.

Walz's second term will mark the longest run for Democratic control of the state's top job.

DFL attorney general, auditor declare victory: The statewide battles for attorney general and state auditor were tight, with both races yet to be formally called Wednesday morning.

Attorney General Keith Ellison declared victory against GOP challenger Jim Schultz around 1:30 a.m. Shortly before that, Schultz had said he did not expect results until later in the morning and still felt good about the race.

But with all precincts reporting Wednesday, Ellison appeared to have won by roughly 20,000 votes. The Associated Press said it is continuing to look at the race but hasn't called it yet.

In the auditor's race, Democratic incumbent Julie Blaha proclaimed that she had beat Republican Ryan Wilson. She held a roughly 8,500-vote lead.

Both margins are above the threshold for an automatic taxpayer-funded recount, although Blaha's win is not too far above the mark.

Minnesota delegation remains the same: The state's congressional lineup is unchanged, with all eight incumbents — four Democrats and four Republicans — returning to the U.S. House.

In the closest and most expensive race, Second Congressional District Democrat Angie Craig hung on in a sharply contested rematch against Republican challenger Tyler Kistner. Tens of millions had been funneled into the battle for the district that includes southern suburbs and rural communities.

Control of Congress uncertain: The much-discussed "red wave" fizzled, with concerns over abortion rights helping buoy Democrats across the nation. But Republicans were nonetheless poised to take control of the U.S. House from Democratic hands.

The balance of power in the U.S. Senate remained to be seen Wednesday morning, with results in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada still uncertain.

In Wisconsin, GOP U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson proclaimed that "the race is over" and he bested Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Johnson is projected to win the tight race.