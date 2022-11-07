Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican newcomer Jim Schultz are sprinting to capture every remaining vote as one of Minnesota's most unpredictable and expensive races comes to a close.

The fight for attorney general has been neck-and-neck for months. Millions of dollars have gone to ads, amplifying the candidates' continuous sharp attacks on each others' records, largely focused on crime and abortion.

Recent polls show either a tight race or Schultz leading Ellison. Last week national election forecaster Sabato's Crystal Ball labeled the race a toss-up, calling Ellison the country's "most endangered incumbent Democratic AG," and saying his progressive views and rising crime complicate his bid against a "mainstream" GOP candidate.

"I've got pretty good name ID. I've got a lot of very passionate supporters. We have a very strong ground game. We had four debates and I think that I demonstrated my greater knowledge of the subject matter," Ellison said last week. "I wish the polls were the other way around, but if they were, I'd still be working really hard."

Ellison noted that he was down in the polls four years ago but ended up winning. In the lead-up to Election Day, he has highlighted endorsements from some county attorneys, community members and Democratic allies — including releasing a recent ad featuring U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Schultz, meanwhile, has emphasized his support from the state's largest police association and many sheriffs, and touted another police endorsement last week from the Saint Paul Police Federation.

"Amid skyrocketing crime in Minnesota, this endorsement sends a powerful message that those entrusted with public safety in our state trust me to partner with them to end the violence," Schultz said in a statement announcing the support of St. Paul officers. "Minnesotans have rejected Ellison's dangerous tenure as Attorney General and are ready for an Attorney General who will defend police, not defund them."

The GOP hopeful held a "Defend the Police Rally" on Saturday. He has claimed Ellison has a long history of "demonizing" police and would have defunded them by supporting the defeated Minneapolis ballot question to replace the city's police department with an agency that took a public health approach to safety.

Ellison disputes the characterization, saying he opposes defunding police.

In debates and on the campaign trail, the two candidates clashed over their priorities and visions for the role of Minnesota's chief legal officer.

Schultz has been on offense as he seeks to unseat the incumbent, saying Ellison has fallen short in combating crime and working with law enforcement. If he wins Tuesday, Schultz aims to reorganize the Attorney General's Office, shifting some of the staff currently focused on regulatory compliance and other issues to the criminal division.

Ellison has fired back, condemning the GOP candidate's lack of courtroom experience and saying he doesn't understand the work of the Attorney General's Office, which has numerous roles and only gets involved in most criminal cases when county attorneys request help.

The Democratic candidate has highlighted his consumer protection work as attorney general, emphasizing efforts to hold pharmaceutical companies, bad landlords, pandemic profiteers and others to account. And he has stressed that he would protect abortion access in Minnesota following the fall of Roe v. Wade and said Schultz would not.

Schultz has repeatedly said he is "pro-life," but would not use the Attorney General's Office for abortion politics.

A former investment firm lawyer, Schultz, 37, is making his first foray into politics. The Minnetonka resident was most recently an attorney for the hedge fund Värde Partners, but said he was compelled to run for office after he felt like he was "losing the state" he grew up in.

Ellison, 59, of Minneapolis, has held the statewide office for almost four years. He previously spent 12 years representing Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District, and before that was a state legislator and civil rights and defense attorney.

The race has drawn national attention and dollars. Finance reports from late October show campaigns and political committees have channeled at least $8.6 million into the race.