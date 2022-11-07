Minnesota voters will decide on Tuesday whether to give DFL Gov. Tim Walz a second term or elect Republican physician Scott Jensen instead, handing the GOP control of the executive branch for the first time in a dozen years.

The two candidates have been locked in a heated contest for months, debating each other on abortion access, the economy and crime, while painting a dire portrait of the future of the state if the other is elected governor. The marquee contest will determine who gets to lead roughly two dozen state agencies for the next for years and hold the power to either sign or veto proposals to spend a historic $9 billion budget surplus.

Walz, a former teacher and southern Minnesota congressman, is running on the "One Minnesota" mantra that helped propel him into the governor's office four years ago with the highest margin of victory of any governor candidate more than two decades. But in his first term, he had to grapple with a once-in-a-century pandemic and riots after the killing of George Floyd that leveled buildings in Minneapolis.

Jensen is a family physician from Chaska who served one term in the state Senate, earning a reputation as a moderate Republican and maverick on issues such as gun control. He rose to prominence in the Republican Party during the pandemic, when he started questioning how doctors were labeling COVID-19 on death certificates and the effectiveness of vaccines for some Minnesotans.

DFL political groups have spent millions on ads that highlight past comments from Jensen promising to ban abortion if he's elected governor. Following the Supreme Court's June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Jensen said he would not use the office of governor to change the state's abortion policies.

Walz is leading Jensen in polling and campaign cash, and the Cook Political Report lists Minnesota's governor race as likely Democratic. But Republicans, who have not held the governor's office since 2011, say President Joe Biden's lagging polling numbers and high inflation give the party its best shot to win in more than a decade.

They've also criticized Walz for rising crime in the state, landing Jensen the endorsement from the state's largest professional organization for police officers. The Republican Governors Association funded a final-week ad blitz attacking Walz on crime.

Walz and Jensen have gotten the most attention, but two pro-marijuana legalization parties, which have major party status, have candidates running for governor: Legal Marijuana Now's James McCaskel and Steve Patterson of Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis.

Also on the ballot are Hugh McTavish of the Independence-Alliance Party and Gabrielle Prosser of the Socialist Workers Party.