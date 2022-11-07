The congressional race in southern Minnesota, looping across farm towns and the urban medical hub of Rochester, delivers a sequel from just months earlier, with frontrunners Republican Rep. Brad Finstad and former Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger, running on the DFL ticket, leading the field.

In an August special election to fill the seat after the death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn, Finstad bested Ettinger by 4% in a district Donald Trump carried by double digits in 2020. That August vote represented a smaller margin than many national pundits had predicted, coming during a swell of progressive anger following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

But that enthusiasm has, at least nationally, appeared to recede as campaign rhetoric has shifted to crime and record-high inflation, turf more friendly to the GOP. A poll by KSTP last month found Finstad holding a 9% lead in the race. National political website FiveThirtyEight also rates the race as Finstad's to lose.

Tuesday's contest differs in one key way: a new district map. It includes voters from roughly the same region, with the addition of Red Wing. Gone are voters from heavily conservative Le Sueur County, which has been added to the Second District. However, the mild shake-up in boundaries doesn't appear to substantively aid any candidate.

The race centers on two candidates with deep history in the farm and food industries so entrenched in ag-rich southern Minnesota.

Finstad, a former state legislator from western Minnesota and USDA political appointee under Trump, has touted his upbringing on a family farm. He was viewed as a moderate voice in the GOP primary this summer, though he has not shied away from brandishing his Trump credentials. At an Owatonna forum last month, he said no one on the campaign trail had brought up the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to him, and he refused to single out Trump for his role in the attack.

Ettinger, who led Austin-based Hormel for a decade before his retirement in 2017, has touted his business acumen and ties to small-town Main Street on the stump. The Democrat donated to Republican Mitt Romney in his 2012 run for president and has distanced himself from some progressive goals, criticizing President Joe Biden's plan to cancel some college debt. But he has also made abortion access central to his messaging, saying he'd be a vote to codify Roe v. Wade in Congress.

Two third-party candidates are Brian Abrahamson from the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party and Richard Reisdorf of Legal Marijuana Now.