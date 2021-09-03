'Q-Force'

Now that Robin has announced he's bisexual, he may want to think about joining this LGBTQ+ squad led by Steve Maryweather (Sean Hayes), a government spy relegated to West Hollywood after coming out of the closet. The Boy Wonder is sure to have more laughs than he ever did with Batman, especially when he's partnered with Agent Twink (Matt Rogers), who goes undercover as Ariana Grande and Erin Brockovich to save the world. I expected more laughs from an animated series co-created by Michael Schur ("The Good Place"), but it still packs a punch.

Now streaming on Netflix

'Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles'

Billie Eilish performs her entire new album with occasional assistance from a full orchestra and a children's choir at the Hollywood Bowl. The only thing missing is a live audience. Other artists may crumple without a crowd, but the 19-year-old sensation seems right at home dancing with herself. Robert Rodriguez, best known for action films like "Desperado," is one of the co-directors.

Now streaming on Disney Plus

'A.P. Bio'

This series has a lot in common with "Community" — and not only because they're both set in schools. Like the sitcom that launched the careers of Donald Glover and Alison Brie, "Bio" is at its best when it goes off the rails. That happens frequently in this fourth season, especially whenever Paula Pell and Patton Oswalt share the screen. The more the cast and writers major in wackiness, the better the show gets.

Now streaming on Peacock

Disney Plus Peyton Elizabeth Lee in a scene from “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”

'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.'

You won't see Neil Patrick Harris in this reimagining of "Doogie Howser M.D." but Peyton Elizabeth Lee ("Andi Mack") nails the medical jargon as well as the angst of a teenager panicking about her first kiss. If her sunny-side-up personality doesn't leave you with a healthy glow, the Hawaiian setting will.

Starts streaming Wednesday on Disney Plus

'Tales of a Fifth Grade Robin Hood'

If you're trying to convince your children to read the adventures of the legendary English outlaw, start with this movie about a plucky kid (Chase Brown) who outwits a bunch of dimwitted adults to save his school. It's mostly lowbrow comedy, but younger viewers will love the theme of kid empowerment, while parents will chuckle at references to the original tales and a blustery performance from "SNL" veteran Jon Lovitz as the devilish assistant principal.

Now streaming on Tubi