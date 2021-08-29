1. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Indiana

A torn ACL ended the dynamic playmaker's season on Nov. 30, but he's on track to start the opener against Iowa. Penix accounted for 24 TDs in six games last year, highlighted by his spectacular play in the upset win over Penn State.

2. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Olave's big-play skills were on display in the Sugar Bowl against Clemson, when he caught six passes for 132 yards and two TDs. With Olave and Garrett Wilson, the Buckeyes have the nation's best wideout duo.

3. Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

The Hawkeyes' approach is basic: They'll line up, trade punches up front and see who's tougher in the trenches. With Linderbaum, a converted defensive lineman who's widely considered the nation's best center, they have someone with a Tyson-like punch.

4. Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern

Joseph will try to build on a freshman season that saw him tie for the national lead with six interceptions and earn first-team All-America honors. With substantial losses on defense, the Wildcats might need him at his best.

5. Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin

The Badgers return eight starters on a defense that ranked ninth nationally in points allowed (17.4), and Sanborn is always around the ball as evidenced by his 139 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four interceptions and eight passes defensed.