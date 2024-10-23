Polyamory is definitely having a moment, and not just in stories in this newspaper. Earlier this year, Molly Roden Winter’s memoir, “More,” recounted what happened (good and bad) when she and her husband opened up their marriage. Having more than one partner pops pretty often in the movies and this year even produced a reality show about that balancing act, “Couple to Throuple,” on Peacock. Romance novels were way ahead of the curve, with so many of them taking on polyamory that it became a subgenre. In that vein, Seager’s “Open Minded” is a seriocomic look at two couples, one of which is opening their relationship and one of which is closing it back up again. (Nov. 12)