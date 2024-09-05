We know, it seems a bit early to start talking about holiday baking.
The 2024 Minnesota Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest is now open
Attention bakers: Get those creative juices flowing; this could be your year.
But as we put the State Fair behind us and we tiptoe up to fall, it’s time to start perfecting your recipes for the 22nd annual Minnesota Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest.
Since 2003, our contest has introduced cookies that have become beloved standards in Minnesota kitchens, including Almond Triangles, Sugar Plum Doodles, Kit Kat Christmas Bars and our delicious 2023 winner, Earl Grey Butter Cookies with Chocolate-Orange Filling, created by Catie Fesko of Ham Lake. Your recipes could join the winners’ circle — and make this contest the sweetest one yet.
The rules: There aren’t many, but they are important. We love original recipes, but if you’ve encountered a new-to-you recipe in a cookbook, newspaper, magazine, website or other source that you’ve adopted and made your own, feel free to submit it. Just be sure to share its origin.
The recipe: The purpose of the contest is to provide Star Tribune readers with new gotta-bake recipes. That’s why we steer clear of spritz, chocolate crinkles, sugar cookie cutouts, Russian Tea Cakes and other tried-and-true favorites. We’ve seen them all, and everyone has their favorite. Consider this your challenge to be creative.
How to submit: All entries must include the recipe — and the story behind it — along with your name, street address, daytime phone number and email address. If submitting via email, include “Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest” in the subject line and send it to cookies@startribune.com. (Note the new email address.) Please include all text in the body of the email, not as an attachment. Photos are helpful, but not required.
If using U.S. mail, send to Minnesota Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest, Star Tribune, 650 3rd Av. S., Suite 1300, Minneapolis, MN 55488. All snail mail entries must be postmarked by Monday, Oct. 16, to reach us in time.
Deadline: Wednesday, Oct. 16, at midnight. Entries received past the deadline will automatically be entered in the 2024 contest.
Prizes: The winner and four finalists will appear in the Dec. 5 issue of Taste. And there are prizes, too: The winner will receive a $200 gift card to Cooks | Bellecour, and the four finalists will receive $50 gift cards. Stay tuned for details on our cookie celebration.
If you need inspiration, revisit our holiday cookie finder at startribune.com/cookies, with more than 100 past winning recipes. And happy baking!
Attention bakers: Get those creative juices flowing; this could be your year.