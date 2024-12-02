Five extra points: Cam Akers’ efficient impact, Kevin O’Connell’s kicker effect, and when Johnny Mundt is at his best
Akers touched the ball on four plays, but he saved the QB once and the game another time. O’Connell benefited again from a missed field goal. And it turns out Mundt is especially successful when his defender falls down.
Cam Akers had only four touches Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, but the running back gave two ideal glimpses into why the Vikings traded for him twice in two years. The plays — a team-high 18-yard run and a blitz pickup on linebacker Kyzir White that allowed Sam Darnold time to complete a game-high 30-yard completion to Justin Jefferson — came as the Vikings began turning a 13-point deficit into a 23-22 victory over the Cardinals. The block came on a day when the Vikings gave up too many free-runners and a season-high five sacks. White had one of those, rushing untouched through the left A gap earlier. He tried the same gap again but got clobbered by Akers. “I knew he was coming,” Akers said. “They brought a lot of pressure and hit home a couple times. I didn’t want them hitting home on my watch.” Akers’ 18-yard run came on a day when Aaron Jones fumbled twice in eight touches. It was the Vikings’ 30th play of the game; 26 of their first 29 had netted 46 yards (1.8), so it was quite the well-timed explosive.
2. O’Connell now 15-1 when kicker misses
Sorry to keep bringing up the Jinx Stat of the Year, but … Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell is now 15-1 when his kicker misses, and he still has not lost a game because of a missed kick. Parker Romo, playing indoors and at home for the first time, missed wide left from 43 yards — his first missed NFL field goal. “Just didn’t come through on that one,” he said. “Just went back to my routine after that.” Romo made a 31-yarder and two PATs after that miss. He also connected from 44 and 55 yards, his first 50-plus attempt. “I was happy K.O. had the confidence in me on the 55-yarder,” Romo said. Why not? O’Connell earned his 30th victory (30-16) and is a frontrunner for NFL Coach (and “Kicker Whisperer”) of the Year.
3. Conservative Cardinals deserved loss
Arizona coach and former Vikings assistant Jonathan Gannon deserved the L for being way too conservative in the red zone, where the Cardinals gave up multiple times to settle for short field goals. They made four of five field goals from the red zone while scoring one touchdown. They also settled for a 40-yard field goal just outside the red zone when they ran a dive on third-and-6. “They got new coaches, and I think they played it conservative to keep from taking sacks,” cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. said. “We also knew they liked to run a lot more than normal in the red zone.”
4. Thank you, Arizona rookie Tip Reiman
Vikings fans should tip Cardinals rookie tight end Tip Reiman generously. The third-round draft pick had three of Arizona’s four false starts, including a killer on first-and-goal at the 5 with 4½ minutes left. Throw in Kyler Murray’s intentional grounding on the next play and the Cardinals settled for a field goal when they could have put the game away. Reiman now has five false starts this season. He also had a holding call declined Sunday. The Cardinals had 10 penalties for 96 yards.
5. Mundt TD tough to defend
Vikings No. 3 tight end Johnny Mundt on the key to scoring his career-high second touchdown of the season on first-and-goal from the 4: “It helps when everyone is looking at Justin [Jefferson], and the linebacker [Mack Wilson] falls down,” he said. Mundt, who crossed from right to left, said he was the third option on that play. Jefferson, who lined up left and crossed right, and Jordan Addison, who lined up to the right, were Nos. 1-2. “It’s a play we’ve scored on before,” Mundt said. “The 1 and the 2 are to the right. The 3 can shoot out the back door and be wide open. Then it was just, ‘Don’t drop it’ and, ‘Stay inbounds.’ ”
