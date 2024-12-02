Cam Akers had only four touches Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, but the running back gave two ideal glimpses into why the Vikings traded for him twice in two years. The plays — a team-high 18-yard run and a blitz pickup on linebacker Kyzir White that allowed Sam Darnold time to complete a game-high 30-yard completion to Justin Jefferson — came as the Vikings began turning a 13-point deficit into a 23-22 victory over the Cardinals. The block came on a day when the Vikings gave up too many free-runners and a season-high five sacks. White had one of those, rushing untouched through the left A gap earlier. He tried the same gap again but got clobbered by Akers. “I knew he was coming,” Akers said. “They brought a lot of pressure and hit home a couple times. I didn’t want them hitting home on my watch.” Akers’ 18-yard run came on a day when Aaron Jones fumbled twice in eight touches. It was the Vikings’ 30th play of the game; 26 of their first 29 had netted 46 yards (1.8), so it was quite the well-timed explosive.