Hurston’s “Their Eyes Were Watching God” is one of the great works of the 20th century and, although she died in 1960, her estate keeps releasing new material. (Her “Barracoon” is either one of the finest books of the 1920s, when she worked on it, or of 2018, when it was finally published.) This unfinished novel about the biblical king argues that we’ve had it all wrong: Herod was not a cartoony villain but a great leader of Judea, one of the few who was determined to better the lives of his subjects rather than his own. Although Harlem Renaissance leader Hurston set aside “Herod” in the 1950s, this edition of the never-before-published work includes letters written by her that should help readers figure out where she intended the story to go. Also included is an essay about Hurston’s writing, which once seemed very much of its time but has proved to be for all time. Jan. 28