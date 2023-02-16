It's been just over two weeks since Amanda Buhman got the letter telling her that the city of Golden Valley might buy her home to make way for a potential fire station.

Buhman's street in the Scheid Park neighborhood is one of dozens of sites under consideration as Golden Valley looks for space to build a new fire station to accommodate a modernizing Fire Department. Consultants presented proposed sites for the station to the City Council this week, and while council members and the mayor pushed back hard against the idea of tearing down homes, other options are unclear.

For potentially affected homeowners like Buhman, the possibility of selling her home and finding another place for her growing family in a punishing housing market is scary.

"This would be a really significant change of course for our family," Buhman said.

The Fire Department is looking to consolidate two outlying fire stations into one to serve the eastern side of the city, with enough space for modern equipment and room for firefighters to stay during overnight shifts.

Golden Valley hired Minneapolis-based BKV Group to evaluate possible locations, mapping response times around the city. The consultants estimated a modern station needs about 2 acres and must be on major roads and in an area of Golden Valley that is not already well served by the city's central fire station. The consultants came up with possible locations and put together a system to rank the sites. The city may use eminent domain to purchase homes or other property if it can't find willing sellers at a prime location.

Brian Wade got two letters from the city saying the new fire station could impact his property, since the house he bought two years ago falls into two possible fire station locations.

"We were planning on being here for a while," he said. But now he's less sure he will be able to put down roots in Golden Valley.

Wade said he appreciated that the city needs a new fire station but doesn't think it should come at the expense of homes — his or anyone else's. He didn't think the way the consultants rated potential sites put enough weight on the loss of homes.

"Especially with how hot the market is right now and how hard it would be for me to find a similar home in this area," he said.

On Tuesday, the City Council met with BKV Group to talk over its findings and potential sites.

Council members said they wanted to see more potential sites that do not involve displacing residents, but buying commercial property could cost the city more than buying houses.

Mayor Shep Harris and City Manager Tim Cruikshank said nothing about the fire station is certain, especially before the city gets funding for the project. Golden Valley officials are hoping to get the estimated $17 million cost included in a state bonding bill.

After the council's comments, Buhman said she felt a little relief. Maybe the neighborhood will be fine. Maybe no one will have to sell their house.

But until the decision is made, she will keep wondering how long her home will be safe.

"We've got to fight. We've got to do everything in our power," she said.