A fire that heavily damaged a historic hotel and eatery in downtown Northfield, Minn., continued to burn Friday morning, and the 143-year-old building was judged likely a total loss.

The blaze at the Archer House River Inn in the city's downtown broke out about 3:35 p.m. Thursday in the kitchen of the Smoqehouse restaurant, located in the same building as the hotel. The fire quickly spread into the hotel, said Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott.

Crews from the Northfield Fire Department and several surrounding agencies battled the stubborn blaze, which burned throughout the night. It was still flaring as of 9 a.m. Friday, Elliott said.

There was no immediate word about any injuries.

Christopher McTaggart said smoke and steam were pouring out of the four-story red brick building and flames shooting out the roof when he stopped to snap some photos Thursday night. The inn, near Carleton College, is popular with out-of-town parents while visiting students at Carleton and St. Olaf College.

"It's a wonderful place with wonderful rooms," said McTaggart, who takes photographs for Carleton's media relations department. "It's sad to see it go. It's 2020, just another thing."

The Archer Inn, designed in the French Second Empire style, opened in 1877. It is located in the city's central business district and on the banks of the Cannon River.

The hotel is owned by Rebound Hospitality, which completed a renovation of the Archer in 2012, according to a historical summary on the inn's website.