An 18-year-old from St. Paul was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning.
Eh Lee, 18, of St. Paul was killed in the crash at 80th St. East and Concord Boulevard in Inver Grove Heights just before 3 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. He died at the scene.
Inver Grove Heights police are investigating the crash.
