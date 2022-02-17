Family, friends and community members will gather Thursday morning in a north Minneapolis church, where they will grieve the death and celebrate the life of Amir Locke, who police fatally shot early this month during a raid in a downtown apartment.

The 22-year-old Locke will be remembered during the funeral at Shiloh Temple International Ministries on West Broadway, where noted civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.

The funeral will start at 11 a.m. start, with a public viewing is planned for 10 a.m. A family processional will be held in the moments leading up to the service and will include Locke's parents, Andre Locke and Karen Wells.

The bishop said he is expecting roughly 1,500 attendees, and the service will be livestreamed on the temple's Facebook page.

Ben Crump, who has represented numerous Black families who have lost loved ones to police actions, said he will deliver a "call to justice" during the service.

Among the dignitaries expected at Locke's public funeral are Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. Mayor Jacob Frey's office said he is not attending. The office did not provide a reason, but Shiloh Temple Bishop Richard Howell Jr. said the Locke family did not extend an invitation.

Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman also will not be at the service. Howell said Huffman and the Police Department as a whole were not welcome to attend, given the circumstances of Locke's death.

Locke was shot by police officer Mark Hanneman while a Minneapolis SWAT team executed a "no-knock" search warrant in connection with a St. Paul homicide case.

Hanneman shot Locke in the early-morning raid as Locke emerged from under a blanket on a couch while holding a gun. Police were not searching for Locke, and he was not named in the warrants.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating Locke's death, and will turn over its findings to the state Attorney General's Office, which will decide whether the shooting was legally justified or whether Hanneman should be charged with a crime.

The predawn raid stemmed from the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Otis Elder during an apparent drug transaction Jan. 10 outside a music recording studio in St. Paul. The latest court filings accuse Locke's 17-year-old cousin, Mekhi Speed, and others with him of "attempting to rob [Elder] of money and/or drugs."

Speed, of Minneapolis, was charged last week with second-degree murder in connection with Elder's killing. He remains in custody before a court hearing March 16 to address the request from the Ramsey County Attorney's Office to move his case to adult court.