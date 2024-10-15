Review: Strippers, oligarchs and a fairy tale gone sideways, ‘Anora’ is a wild ride

Prior to ''Anora,'' I'm not sure that I was especially concerned with the odyssey of a streetwise exotic dancer who, for a fleeting moment, has everything money can buy. Now I can't imagine not having taken the trip, and meeting the colorful ensemble: Anora, Ivan (who is being called the Russian Timothée Chalamet), Igor (Yura Borisov) the thuggish-seeming muscle with a soft voice, kind eyes and a heart of gold, Toros (Karren Karagulian), the very stressed Armenian who was supposed to keep Ivan in line, and Garnick (Vache Tovmasyan), Toros' in-over-his-head brother hoping to make a good impression on Ivan's family. They aren't just bad-guy types, either: They are all fascinating and empathetic in their own right, just trying to do a job for their powerful employers. By the end of one very long night with this motley crew, you might wonder if you're even rooting for Ani to get what she says she wants anymore.