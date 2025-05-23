Wires

Fifth round of talks between Iran and the US over Tehran's nuclear program begins in Rome, Iranian media report

Fifth round of talks between Iran and the US over Tehran's nuclear program begins in Rome, Iranian media report.

The Associated Press
May 23, 2025 at 11:56AM

ROME — Fifth round of talks between Iran and the US over Tehran's nuclear program begins in Rome, Iranian media report.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Harvard University sues the Trump administration over ban on enrolling foreign students

Harvard University sues the Trump administration over ban on enrolling foreign students.

Wires

US futures and global markets tumble after Trump threatens European Union with 50% tariffs and Apple with 25% tariff

Wires

Trump dice que quiere ``un arancel directo del 50%'' a la UE a partir del 1 de junio porque negociaciones están estancadas