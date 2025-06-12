Protester charged with obstruction after Lake Street federal operation ordered released before trial

Isabel Lopez, 27, pleaded not guilty Thursday in the U.S. District Court of Minnesota to her four charges of assaulting, resisting and impeding an officer and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder in connection with her alleged role in the June 3 protest outside Taqueria y Birrieria Las Cuatro Milpas restaurant. The protest began over speculation that an immigration raid was underway as federal agents converged on Lake Street. Court filings have since revealed the investigation pertained to an ongoing probe into drug trafficking and money laundering.