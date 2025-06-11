Minneapolis

Search warrants still sealed days after federal operation on Lake Street spurred protests

A criminal complaint against a protester is the only insight so far into the large-scale investigation that prompted searches by federal agents.

By Paul Walsh and

Sarah Nelson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 11, 2025 at 11:05PM
Law enforcement stand outside Las Cuatro Milpas restaurant on June 3. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Days after federal searches across several locations in the Twin Cities metro raised an uproar in south Minneapolis, court filings tied to the overarching investigation remain under seal.

What started as a federal criminal probe at eight locations early June 3 quickly turned into clashing and confusion as protesters converged onto Lake Street over the sudden presence of armed agents rolling into the area. Speculation circulated on social media that an immigration raid was underway as some observed officers wearing “ICE” badges, the logo for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

In an attempt to quell rumors, city officials quickly released statements that the search was part of a larger investigation into drug trafficking and money laundering.

Yet search warrants pertaining to last week’s operations, which typically contain details about the allegations and investigation’s target, remain under seal as the underlying case is ongoing. When asked about specifics of where federal agents conducted searches last week, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to share due to the open investigation and “necessary” sealing of court filings.

“We cannot disclose this information because it is currently under seal pursuant to Court order, as this is an ongoing investigation and sealing is necessary to protect safety, investigation integrity, prevent flight, and prevent destruction of evidence,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Melinda Williams said in a statement .

The only insight into the scope of the larger investigation that’s been revealed in the aftermath of the searches came from a recently-filed criminal complaint detailing charges against a protester. Among the revelations: Eight searches were also conducted in Inver Grove Heights, Lakeville, Burnsville, Northfield and Bloomington.

A person who answered the door at the Lakeville residence tied to the federal investigation declined to comment, adding that they will speak when more details are released.

The complaint revealed agents seized evidence at each location, including a pair of gold-plated firearms from a Northfield residence similar to weapons regularly “used and seized by narco-traffickers.” Also listed as evidence: Multiple portraits inside a Burnsville business of Tony Montana, famously played by Al Pacino in the movie “Scarface.”

Gold-plated handguns seized from a Northfield resident that federal authorities say bear insignia from similar firearms used by and seized by narcotics traffickers, according to a federal indictment. (U.S. District Court)

The large-scale investigation began after the discovery of over 900 pounds of crystal methamphetamine inside a Burnsville storage unit during a separate warrant, the complaint also revealed.

Federal agents, including those from the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the Internal Revenue Service, fanned out to some sites described as “high risk,” prompting specialized teams and vehicles to respond. By midday, a search of Taqueria y Birrieria las Cuatro Milpas on Lake Street caught the community’s attention.

As the number of protesters swelled, local law enforcement and more federal agents traversed to the scene for crowd control. Scuffles erupted between some onlookers and law enforcement in the south Minneapolis block, leading to federal charges against 27-year-old Isabel Lopez, of St. Paul, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The complaint detailing her allegations said Lopez is seen on body camera footage throwing a softball at the back of a Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputy and kicking an FBI agent during the melee. It said she also punched a federal agent upon her arrest. A grand jury indicted her on three counts of assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers and another count of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.

She is slated to appear next for a hearing at the St. Paul federal courthouse Thursday morning.

Kyeland Jackson of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Minneapolis

