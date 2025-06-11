Search warrants still sealed days after federal operation on Lake Street spurred protests

Days after federal searches across several locations in the Twin Cities metro raised an uproar in south Minneapolis, court filings tied to the overarching investigation remain under seal.
What started as a federal criminal probe at eight locations early June 3 quickly turned into clashing and confusion as protesters converged onto Lake Street over the sudden presence of armed agents rolling into the area. Speculation circulated on social media that an immigration raid was underway as some observed officers wearing “ICE” badges, the logo for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
In an attempt to quell rumors, city officials quickly released statements that the search was part of a larger investigation into drug trafficking and money laundering.
Yet search warrants pertaining to last week’s operations, which typically contain details about the allegations and investigation’s target, remain under seal as the underlying case is ongoing. When asked about specifics of where federal agents conducted searches last week, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to share due to the open investigation and “necessary” sealing of court filings.
“We cannot disclose this information because it is currently under seal pursuant to Court order, as this is an ongoing investigation and sealing is necessary to protect safety, investigation integrity, prevent flight, and prevent destruction of evidence,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Melinda Williams said in a statement .
The only insight into the scope of the larger investigation that’s been revealed in the aftermath of the searches came from a recently-filed criminal complaint detailing charges against a protester. Among the revelations: Eight searches were also conducted in Inver Grove Heights, Lakeville, Burnsville, Northfield and Bloomington.
A person who answered the door at the Lakeville residence tied to the federal investigation declined to comment, adding that they will speak when more details are released.
The complaint revealed agents seized evidence at each location, including a pair of gold-plated firearms from a Northfield residence similar to weapons regularly “used and seized by narco-traffickers.” Also listed as evidence: Multiple portraits inside a Burnsville business of Tony Montana, famously played by Al Pacino in the movie “Scarface.”