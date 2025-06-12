UNITED NATIONS — UN member nations vote overwhelmingly to demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, hostage release, food for all Palestinians.
UN member nations vote overwhelmingly to demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, hostage release, food for all Palestinians
UN member nations vote overwhelmingly to demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, hostage release, food for all Palestinians.
The Associated Press
June 12, 2025 at 8:59PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
UN member nations vote overwhelmingly to demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, hostage release, food for all Palestinians
UN member nations vote overwhelmingly to demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, hostage release, food for all Palestinians.