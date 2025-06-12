Gophers women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit gets two-year contract extension

With the entire starting five back from the WBIT title team, plus the return of guard Mara Braun from a foot injury, the Gophers could be in position to vie for the program’s first NCAA tournament berth since 2018. Plitzuweit will receive a one-time, one-year extension if the team receives an NCAA tournament invitation, wins the Big Ten regular season or postseason tournament, or finishes in the top four of the regular season in any contract year.