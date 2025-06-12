Gophers women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit gets two-year contract extension

The University of Minnesota extended women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s contract through the 2030-31 season on Thursday, with the Gophers coming off a 25-win season that included a WBIT championship.
The Board of Regents approved the extension, which raises Plitzuweit’s base salary from $800,000 to $900,000.
In a release, Plitzuweit — about to enter her third season as Gophers coach — thanked Athletic Director Mark Coyle and the school.
“Our program is continuing to progress, which is a direct result of the dedicated work of our exceptional staff and special student-athletes,” she said. “I’m incredibly humbled to be able to guide the program in the years to come.”
A native of West Bend, Wis., Plitzuweit led Grand Valley State to a Division II national championship, took South Dakota to the 2022 NCAA Sweet 16 and coached West Virginia to the NCAA tournament in her one season there.
Her contract at Minnesota includes annual increases of $30,000, and her salary ranks ninth among the 17 Big Ten women’s basketball teams whose salaries are reported.
Plitzuweit’s Gophers are 45-27 in two seasons, 13-23 in Big Ten Conference regular season play. Minnesota reached the final game of the WNIT tournament in the spring of 2024.
This spring the Gophers advanced to the final of the WBIT, where they beat Belmont 75-63 in the championship game played in the Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis.