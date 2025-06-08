Former Gophers football standouts embrace being basketball dads

Bryan Cupito and MarQueis Gray don’t look far removed from their Gophers football-playing days, but you’ll spot them on the sidelines now as dedicated sports dads.
On the first weekend in June, their sons played on the same court at Shakopee High School a couple of hours apart — and the following weekend they were in the same Adidas tournament in Chicago.
“Basketball is so much time — it’s crazy,” said Cupito, who coaches his sons, Carter and Jack. “We do a lot of traveling.”
The Cupito and Gray boys were among hundreds of players competing last week in the Prep Hoops NHR state AAU tournament in the Twin Cities.
Gray’s twins, MarShawn and MarZell, helped D1 Minnesota 2030 win the 13U championship. Cupito’s oldest son, Carter, won the 14U championship with the Phelps Falcons.
Fans remember the success Gray (2008-12) and Cupito (2004-06) had on the field for the Gophers. Football definitely came naturally for their children, but the boys are establishing themselves in basketball, too.
“Football has always been my main sport,” MarZell said. “But when we got to play this higher level of basketball with more intensity, I’ve started to like basketball even more.”
Gray never played basketball in high school, but he signed with the Gophers as a four-star quarterback recruit under coach Tim Brewster in 2008.