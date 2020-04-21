Amid questions about testing accuracy, the Food and Drug Administration continues to warn doctors and the public against using antibody tests to definitively diagnose a past COVID-19 case.

The FDA on Tuesday morning e-mailed a MedWatch safety alert that said while the agency will continue reviewing data from test-makers, it doesn’t expect an antibody test “can be shown to definitively diagnose or exclude” the viral infection. Such test results need to be judged in the context of patient history, including the timing of any symptoms or potential exposures.

An accurate antibody test could be a major tool to end stay-at-home orders like the one in place in Minnesota, because it would theoretically identify people who have immunity to the novel coronavirus. Researchers have not yet figured out how long antibodies protect those who have them, nor how accurate the tests to detect them are.

“Determining the next steps in our response to COVID-19 is partly dependent on an accurate assessment of our national efforts thus far, and the quality of data for making this decision is dependent on accurate testing products,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said in a statement.

The FDA said it is collaborating with the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to establish performance assessments of antibody tests at the NIH, including tests already on the market and others still under development. Few details were available as of Tuesday morning.

The FDA said the results of the NIH’s performance assessments may help determine whether tests should receive emergency-use authorizations to be marketed. The FDA has loosened its normal restrictions on how tests get to market, as it tries to balance the risks and benefits of testing.

COVID-19 is a viral illness that causes the body’s immune system to produce special proteins called antibodies to fight off infection from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was discovered late last year in Wuhan, China.

The newly discovered virus causes mild or no symptoms in roughly 80% of cases, but 5% of cases may require critical care in a hospital. Those estimates are based on results from confirmed cases. Some researchers think the rate of symptomatic cases may be much lower, but it’s impossible to tell without widespread accurate antibody testing.

There are two major types of tests for COVID-19, molecular and serological. Molecular tests were the first to be developed in the U.S., and they are designed to react to the presence of viral genetic code. They can detect the virus earlier in the course of disease, doctors say, but may be vulnerable to missing cases because of imperfections with nasal or throat specimens.

Serological tests look for antibodies in blood samples. COVID-19 antibodies aren’t thought to be detectable in the blood until 13 or 14 days after onset of symptoms, and symptoms typically don’t appear until after an initial incubation period of two to seven days from initial exposure, Mayo Clinic researcher Elitza Theel said.

There’s strong commercial interest in developing “point-of-care” antibody tests capable of delivering a result while the patient is still seeing the doctor. At least 90 are under development and some have been submitted to the FDA to get emergency-use authorization based on initial validation testing done by the manufacturer.

But researchers like Theel say there’s a risk that rapid antibody tests could be used too soon in patient care, which could cause negative readings in people who have actually been exposed to the virus.

“The vast majority of individuals are going to be negative if you test them too soon with a serological assay,” Theel said.