Boston Scientific pacemakers linked to two deaths subject of FDA safety alert

Boston Scientific said about 13% of devices from its ACCOLADE family of pacemakers built before Sept. 2018 face an increased potential to initiate “safety mode,” a non-programmable backup pacing that may not provide optimal support of a patient’s cardiac condition, the company said in its own urgent notice to doctors. This higher risk occurs when the device reaches approximately four years or less of remaining battery longevity and is the result of “unanticipated concentration of lithium salts resulting from variability of battery assembly techniques,” the company said.