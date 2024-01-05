Five children and their mother seriously injured in a St. Paul house fire Wednesday remain in critical to grave condition, while at least one child is confirmed to have died.

Pa Cheng Vang, the children's father, posted an update to social media Thursday stating that his eldest daughter died of injuries from the blaze. Two more of his children are brain dead and unlikely to survive the day, and Vang said a third child is at high risk of heart failure and brain death. Vang and his wife are the parents of three boys and three girls.

"I just have a best time playing with my kids ... and celebrate a fresh New Year with my family together. I can't believe it would be my last time I spent with my kids," Vang said via an online fundraiser. "Our family is asking for privacy as we grieve the painful losses from Wednesday's fire and navigate the uncertainty of the situation."

Vang said his family will share no further information, but they plan to update the public through a media conference that will be held in the coming days. A spokesperson for Regions hospital directed all inquiries about conditions of the surviving family members to a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of them.

Updates regarding the status of Vang's wife and children have been sparse and devastating. Vang shared news of his eldest daughter's death Thursday, adding that two of his children wouldn't survive the next 24 hours. A doctor said his third child held a 50/50 chance for survival. He posted videos of himself singing and speaking to two of his children, a boy and a girl, who appeared to be on life support.

Two more of his children began moving and are out of the critical zone. But Vang added that his wife has a high risk of brain damage, and may not see her children before they're removed from life support. In a social media post Friday, Vang listed three kids who would be "on their journey."

"To Mom I hope you make it through and see it. You may not see your youngest son Mauj CagTxuj ever again," Vang wrote. "Mauj CagTxuj, Mauj tshav Ntuj and Ntshiab Si will be on their journey. When we got all the cloth ready. Hope their older sister [is] still waiting [for] them to go together."

Minnesotans poured their grief and support for Vang on social media, calling on others to to support his family. One of those Minnesotans is Ramsey County Commissioner Mai Chong Xiong, whose district includes the Vangs' home.

"I'm so heartbroken for the family and send my deepest condolences," Xiong said. "I know that as a working-class parent, you do everything to protect and provide for your family, but coming home from work to find your family in critical condition and your home burnt down is unimaginable."

St. Paul fire crews were first alerted to the fire at around 1:30 a.m., arriving to black smoke flowing out of the family's windows and doors. Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the blaze, but said they do not believe the fire's origin is suspicious.

Vang was working at the time, returning home after being alerted by police to find his wife and six kids were unresponsive and badly injured. Neighbors said the Vang's are a polite and quiet family who often play together in their front yard. Video posted months ago on Pa Cheng Vang's social media show him playing with his son, tickling him as he smiled and bounced on Vang's lap.

St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso confirmed the eldest daughter's passing, saying it marked the first fire death in Minnesota this year.

Star Tribune staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this story.