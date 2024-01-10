Family on Wednesday identified the man who was shot and killed by law enforcement during an effort to arrest him at a home near East Grand Forks.

Lucas P. Gilbertson, 42, was the man an officer shot midday Tuesday in Rhinehart Township, said his aunt Jane Gilbertson.

Polk County sheriff's deputies and East Grand Forks police arrived at the home in the 19000 block of SW. 445th Avenue to arrest him, the Sheriff's Office said.

However, he left the home, then returned and was followed by officers, the Sheriff's Office statement continued.

Moments later, an officer shot Gilbertson, who was taken by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, where he died, a spokesperson for the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) confirmed.

Neither the Sheriff's Office nor the BCA specified which agency employs the officer who shot the man or what prompted the officer to shoot.

The BCA is leading the investigation into whether the officer's actions were justified.

Jane Gilbertson told the Star Tribune that her nephew was shot at his mother's house.

She said the surgeon at Altru told the family that he was shot once in front and three times in the back.

"They need to be held to account," Jane Gilbertson said in reference to law enforcement.

She said Lucas Gilbertson "never hurt anybody. He was a drug addict. He was struggling. He had demons. ... but he didn't deserve this."

A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear for a Dec. 7 court hearing in connection with charges filed in June 2022 in Polk County District Court alleging a string of felonies involving thefts and burglary in Polk County.

The charges spell out five burglaries during the spring alleging that Gilbertson targeted a shop on farm property, a construction site, a farmstead, the theft of fuel from trucks, and the theft of a deer stand. A law enforcement search of his home turned up several of the stolen items.