The Falcon Heights City Council is expected Wednesday night to consider revoking its controversial ban on front yard vegetable gardens.

The ban, enacted by the council on May 13, drew immediate criticism from homeowner Quentin Nguyen who said he felt targeted because he had just plowed up his large front yard for what he called a neighborhood garden.

More than 10,000 people have signed an online petition in support of Nguyen, 24, whose project became something of a cause célèbre. Said one supporter: “The right to grow our own food is a fundamental freedom here in the United States and around the world.”

Council Member Mark Miazga was leading the effort to rescind the order under mounting pressure, according to council documents.

Nguyen, a host at a local casino, said he was inspired to create a community garden on his two-thirds acre lot where neighbors could grow vegetables and foster community spirit. He created a social media group, shared his idea with neighbors and spent more than $1,000 on soil and mulch.

City officials spotted his garden plans online, and the council quickly passed the front yard vegetable garden ban. Nguyen got a letter from the city ordering him to stop.

“Who in the world would think that to grow food in your own yard you needed permission?” Nguyen said.

The ordinance bars such front yard gardens for up to a year to give city staffers time to “research garden standards in other communities and provide information regarding official controls.” City Administrator Sack Thongvanh told the council that the yearlong process would ensure that neighbors’ rights were taken into consideration.

According to a report written by Thongvanh, “residents expressed their concerns on the scale of the project, the fact that there is ‘No Parking’ on the road, safety of their neighbors, and how it will be regulated.”

Mayor Randy Gustafson said days after the vote that the city had always technically banned front yard vegetable gardens. City code written in the 1950s explicitly allows only turf grass, trees and shrubs in the front yard, the mayor said.

Nguyen said he wasn’t trying to create drama. Rather, he said, he was motivated by his passion for gardening. He said he wanted kids to understand where their food comes from and help neighbors serve up healthy meals — especially important now that the food supply is being disrupted due to the coronavirus, he added.

And logistically, he said, his front yard is just better suited for veggies. It’s larger and it gets more sun than the back.