Facebook owner Meta bans Russia state media outlets over 'foreign interference'

Meta had already taken steps to limit Moscow's online reach. Since 2020 it has been labeling posts and content from state media. Two years later, it stopped Russian state media from running ads and putting their content lower in people's feeds, and the company, along with other other social media sites like YouTube and TikTok, stopped European Union users from accessing RT and Sputnik channels after the outlets were sanctioned by Brussels. Also in 2022 Meta took down a sprawling Russia-based disinformation network spreading Kremlin talking points about the invasion of Ukraine.