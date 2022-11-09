A former Plymouth couple who moved to New Zealand for more than seven years after their 7-year-old son died of neglect pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon to gross misdemeanor charges.

Timothy D. Johnson, 45, and Sarah N. Johnson, 44, entered their pleas in Hennepin County District Court in connection with the death of their son, Seth, in March 2015.

The pleas came with agreements about what their respective sentences should be when they return to court on Jan. 12 and hear whether Judge Carolina Lamas accepts the terms.

Timothy Johnson's plea deal calls for him to serve no more jail time beyond his brief moment in custody in July for booking, and probation lasting no more than two years.

Terms of Sarah Johnson's plea deal include that any jail time she might receive be served in her current state of residence and satisfied through community service. The Johnsons moved to Yakima, Wash., where they have relatives, upon their return to the United States this summer. No more than two years' probation is also part of the plea agreement.

According to the criminal complaints, Seth endured extensive trauma from an inflamed pancreas and possible infections until he died. In his final days, the ailing boy was left in the care of his 16-year-old brother while the Johnsons attended a wedding out of town.

The couple were charged in December 2016 with gross misdemeanor child neglect. Warrants were issued for their arrest were issued after they failed to appear for a hearing a month later.

Sarah Johnson's attorney, Gordon Mohr, told the Star Tribune in July that the couple weren't trying to evade capture but had moved to New Zealand with their many children after a child protection investigation ended without any finding of wrongdoing and before the criminal charges were filed.

In a statement soon after the Johnsons were charged, County Attorney Mike Freeman said that despite a yearlong review of evidence and consultations with a child abuse pediatrician, Seth's illness and death could not be linked to the actions or inactions of the parents. As a result, the Johnsons were charged with the most serious crime the law allows, he continued.

According to the charges:

Police arrived at the home in the 6100 block of N. Vicksburg Lane and found Seth on the bathroom floor and Timothy Johnson trying in vain to resuscitate him. The boy had many bruises, as well as "breaks on his skin on the majority of his body."

In the weeks before Seth's death, he stopped sleeping, would shake at times and developed blisters and other marks on his legs, along with lesions on his heels, suggesting a lack of mobility. The parents explained that Seth would throw himself down stairs and was hitting his head.

But the Johnsons had "issues with going to doctors" and never sought medical attention for their son. As his behavior worsened, the Johnsons increased his vitamin intake and treated his wounds with an antibiotic skin ointment and "medical honey."

On the weekend before Seth's death, the older brother watching the boy called the parents on March 29 and said Seth wasn't eating or interacting, had stopped talking and couldn't get out of bed.

The couple returned home that night. Seth was unresponsive. "They prayed for his health," at that moment, the complaint read.

The next morning, Timothy Johnson found Seth still unresponsive on the mattress and covered in vomit. The couple cleaned him off and began CPR. Then they called 911.