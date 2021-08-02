Paul Douglas

I never thought I'd be tracking smoke plumes this summer. I just did not see that coming, but perhaps I should have. Exceptional drought gripping the western third of the nation is creeping east; Minnesota on the edge of some very dry conditions - the result of lower than normal precipitation since ever since late 2019. One or two rain storms won't pull us out of the drought - it will require a significant shift in the pattern, which may happen as early as this fall. But dry soil and low lake levels may worsen before any inevitable improvement down the road.