April is not only our windiest month here in Minnesota. It may be our most volatile. All four seasons are conveniently crammed into 30 days. We've seen tornadoes, historic flooding and a foot of snow during previous Aprils. The transition from winter to summer isn't pretty.

Average rainfall for MSP for the month is 2.91 inches. Many towns saw 1 to 2 inches of rain Tuesday, with 2.5 inches for a few spots west of the metro. They were drenching rains without any tornadoes, although there were reports of small hail.

Rain showers brush far southern Minnesota Thursday morning with snow flurries up north Friday. But generally dry skies prevail until the next chance of rain late Monday into Tuesday morning.

Turning on your sprinkler may be a bit premature, with nighttime lows dipping just below 32 this weekend, but daytime highs surge into the 60s next week with nights in the 40s.

A prolific supply of low, lumpy clouds combine with 25 mph gusts to keep us in light jackets into Saturday. Sunday should be sunnier with less wind and highs near 60. Not bad.