By DJ Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas:

Another round of thunderstorms Sunday morning helped to delay the Twins game and brought 0.74 inches of rain to MSP. The rain we saw through 1 p.m. brought the total since April 1 to 20.73 inches — the third-wettest such period on record. The same period last year was the fifth-driest. Talk about whiplash!

Slow-moving, heavy-rain-producing storms continue to be the story as we head through the next couple of days.





That cool front knocks temperatures back to the 70s for midweek before a surge of warmer and stickier air moves in for next weekend. Highs will be near 90 next weekend, and models have temperatures elevated around that level through the end of the month.

In a typical summer, we see around 13 days with 90-degree highs. So far this year we've seen one, so something's got to change, right? I mean, there's always the State Fair beginning in a month. Summers always seem to fly by!