Hennepin County announces “effective end” to veteran homelessness

While the number of homeless veterans decreased in Hennepin County, nearly 9,200 people overall were found to be homeless statewide during the Point-in-Time survey, up more than 9% from 2023. More people were found to be homeless this year in Hennepin County and the overall state than any other time since the Point-in-Time survey was first conducted in 2005, the county said on its website. The overall increase was largely due to a spike in families who entered shelters, according to the county’s website.