At emotional hearing, accomplice in Minneapolis Realtor’s murder gets 20 years after life sentence overturned

It showed photos of her as a little girl standing in front of birthday balloons, around the tree at Christmas and cuddling on the couch with her family. It showed her growing into a teenager, paddling on a lake, hanging with friends. It showed her becoming a woman and a mother. An ultrasound photo. A picture at the hospital of Baugh holding her daughter. Her little girls growing, wearing matching dresses with their mom, sharing a kiss. It showed a video the family had taken honoring her life, releasing lanterns into the sky and saying, “We love you, mommy.”