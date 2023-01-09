More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Goodman won't seek re-election to Minneapolis City Council
Longest serving member calls 25-year tenure 'one of the greatest honors of my life.'
Vikings
Souhan: Why not-great Vikings have shot at winning not-great NFC
The Vikings, despite their 13-4 mark, might not inspire Super Bowl expectations, but their NFC playoff peers face just as many issues, if not more.
www.startribune.com
Eagles poisoned but on the mend
The $20,000 bill for the eagles' care at the U Raptor Center was covered by a special fundraiser, but the staff who cared for the birds are urging more care for wildlife.
Wild
Wild, losers of past two, head to New York to face Rangers
Absences of key regulars continued to linger in most recent games against the Sabres and Blues.
Sports
Was Rodgers' final pass for the Packers an interception?
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his team are in for an interesting offseason.