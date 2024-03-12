An e-mailer sent messages threatening to bomb a northeast Minneapolis brewery during a drag show over the weekend as well as the home of the taproom's founder and George Floyd Square, according to police.

Police spokesman Aaron Rose said that "officers did not find explosives at any location" after conducting searches Sunday afternoon at Broken Clock Brewing Collective at 1712 NE. Marshall St., founder Jeremy Mathison's home in Columbia Heights and at the Minneapolis intersection informally named after Floyd, who was murdered there by police in May 2020.

"According to the e-mail threat," Rose said, "the brewery was targeted because they were scheduled to host a 'Drag Queen Story Time' event that day. The brewery was immediately evacuated after the threat was received."

Rose said police were continuing to investigate the origin of the e-mail. No arrests have been announced.

"Drag Queen Story Time" is crafted as a kid-friendly gathering to encourage reading among youngsters, with Mr. Mom as the main character. Police said they were alerted to the threat about 10 minutes before the event was scheduled to start.

"At Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, we stand firm in our commitment to inclusivity and support for marginalized communities," the business posted on social media. "This cowardly attempt to intimidate us only strengthens our resolve to foster an environment of acceptance and celebration of diversity.

"We understand that such incidents can be unsettling, and we want to reassure our community that we remain vigilant in ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone who walks through our doors. ... Together, we will continue to stand firm and united against hate and bigotry."

The brewery is hosting an anniversary event this weekend to mark one year at its current location.