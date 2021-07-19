The body of an apparent drowning victim was pulled from a lake in Burnsville over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The recovery of the 20-year-old was made about 10 p.m. Sunday in shallow water of Earley Lake, located east of County Road 5 and north of Southcross Drive W., according to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office was alerted about 7:30 p.m. to someone in the area of the lake being missing.

A Sheriff's Office drone spotted the body in the water, and a dive team made the recovery, the Sheriff's Office said.

The victim's identity has yet to be released.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482