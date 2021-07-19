The body of an apparent drowning victim was pulled from a lake in Burnsville over the weekend, authorities said Monday.
The recovery of the 20-year-old was made about 10 p.m. Sunday in shallow water of Earley Lake, located east of County Road 5 and north of Southcross Drive W., according to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office was alerted about 7:30 p.m. to someone in the area of the lake being missing.
A Sheriff's Office drone spotted the body in the water, and a dive team made the recovery, the Sheriff's Office said.
The victim's identity has yet to be released.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Drowning victim recovered from Burnsville lake
A Sheriff's Office drone spotted the body.
Business
Ben & Jerry's to stop sales in West Bank, east Jerusalem
Ben & Jerry's said Monday it was going to stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem, saying the sales in the territories sought by the Palestinians are "inconsistent with our values."
Local
Brooklyn Park man dies in motorcycle freeway crash near Freeport
The truck driver was not hurt in the crash Sunday night on I-94.
Local
Authorities ID man who was fatally hit by train in Minnetonka while walking bike bridge
Robert Buss was 54 years old and from Wayzata.
Local
Medical schools address health disparities in Wisconsin
Wisconsin's two medical schools are collaborating on a study addressing health disparities in the state.