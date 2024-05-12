Chisago County Sheriff deputies were busy responding to not one, but two instances of vehicles colliding with bears overnight into Sunday.

The department did not report any injuries from the collisions but posted on social media that two such incidents in one night is uncommon.

"Truck vs. bear, the truck [fared] pretty well all things considered," the department posted around 10:30 p.m. Saturday about a collision on County Road 9 near Almelund on social media platform X. "Deputies tried to locate the bear using a thermal imaging device but were unsuccessful. Hopefully the bear lived to fight another day."

The second crash occurred on Interstate 35. "Vehicle is drivable and no injuries to the people involved," the department posted after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Adult black bears, the only species of bear living in the wild in Minnesota, weigh between 150 and 500 pounds, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.