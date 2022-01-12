A driver died Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision in southeastern Minnesota, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday about 5 miles south of Wabasha, according to the State Patrol.
A 53-year-old woman from Chippewa Falls, Wis., was heading east in a car on Hwy. 42 and collided with a car being driven Liv K. Kozlowski, 21, of Lake City, Minn., the patrol said.
The Wisconsin woman did not survive her injuries, according to the patrol. Her identity will be released later Wednesday.
Emergency responders took Kozlowski to a nearby hospital. She had minor injuries, the patrol said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Driver killed in 2-vehicle collision in SE. Minnesota
The crash occurred about 5 miles south of Wabasha, the patrol said.
Wolves
Long-range shootout in New Orleans sends Wolves to defeat on buzzer-beater
Brandon Ingram's winning basket with 0.3 seconds left ended his wild shooting duel with the Anthony Edwards in the final minutes.
Kevin Magnuson to run for Washington County attorney
Lake Elmo native, Magnuson has worked for Washington County since 2019
Wild
New monthly Instagram Q&A on Wild begins today
Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan will be the host. Check it out at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday with her first guest — defenseman Matt Dumba.
High Schools
When the refs are all women, is girls' basketball a better game?
In addition to making an impact as role models, many players and coaches suggest that women officials call the game differently from men, allowing girls to play more physically.