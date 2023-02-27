Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A driver died in a single-vehicle crash west of the Twin Cities, official said.

The rollover wreck occurred about 7:10 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Hwy. 7 roughly 6 miles east of Hutchinson, the State Patrol said.

The driver, a 54-year-old man from nearby Silver Lake, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the patrol said.

Release of the man's identity is expected Monday afternoon, the patrol said.