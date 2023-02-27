A driver died in a single-vehicle crash west of the Twin Cities, official said.
The rollover wreck occurred about 7:10 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Hwy. 7 roughly 6 miles east of Hutchinson, the State Patrol said.
The driver, a 54-year-old man from nearby Silver Lake, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the patrol said.
Release of the man's identity is expected Monday afternoon, the patrol said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Traffic
Freezing rain leads to slick commute in the Twin Cities
A multicar pileup led to the closure of the ramp from northbound Hwy. 100 to eastbound I-394.
Local
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash west of the Twin Cities
The State Patrol said the motorist was not wearing his seat belt.
Minneapolis
1 killed in south Minneapolis house fire
Two other people were able to escape.
Politics
How will inflation affect state's surplus? Budget forecast out today
For the first time 20 years, the prediction will account for inflation in spending.
Variety
Now trending: Midwinter dips in Lake Superior
A growing number of adventurers take regular winter dips in Lake Superior — the coldest of the Great Lakes.