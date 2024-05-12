A 57-year-old Andover man died early Sunday after he struck a deer and lost control of the motorcycle he was driving in Aitkin County, according to State Patrol.
The man was identified as James Alton Childrey. The collision occurred after midnight, according to the incident report. The man was driving west on Highway 200 near milepost 183.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Andover motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Aitkin County
The collision occurred after midnight Sunday in Aitkin County.
Local
Minn. eyes 'sprint' paramedics to ease rural shortages, lagging emergency response
Legislature considers $6 million to test the use of chase vehicles that would respond to medical emergencies in Iron Range, northwest lakes region.
Local
Driver suspected of DUI collides with Green Line train in St. Paul
The collision occurred near the Green Line's Dale station. Service was supplemented by buses for several hours Sunday morning but has since been restored.
Local
Twin Cities suburbs aim to expand bike infrastructure
Roseville will join a growing number of metro area cities that have plans addressing bike needs, according to the Metropolitan Council.
Local
A St. Paul school was in trouble, but its principal turned it around by listening to parents
Principal Fatima Lawson recently won an award for her work at Highwood Hills Elementary, which adopted a polytechnic approach at the urging of Somali, Karen and Hispanic families.