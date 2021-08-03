The new foods at the Minnesota State Fair may steal the spotlight, but this year's new beverage offerings — all 56 of them — should not be overlooked.

The fair announced its new beverage lineup Tuesday, bringing the number of brews and beverages offered to more than 300.Fairgoers should not go thirsty. From ciders and shandies to seltzers and slushies, here's what's on tap:

Aromatic Mike's Hard Lemonade Slushie: Rhubarb bitters are added to Mike's Hard Lemonade and given the slushie treatment. 8% ABV. Shanghaied Henri's, located at the International Bazaar

Beach Cruiser Hard Cider: Brewed by Sociable Cider Werks in Minneapolis, all-natural pineapple, passion fruit and guava lend a tropical vibe to this refreshing hard cider. 6.4% ABV. Shanghaied Henri's, located at the International Bazaar

Berry Bazaar Kölsch-Style Ale: This mildly tart Kölsch-style ale by St. Paul's Summit Brewing Co. is brewed with black currant and cranberry purees. Lightly hopped, slightly hazy and low in carbonation, it features aromas of mixed berries and finishes with hints of pie crust. 4.8% ABV. Shanghaied Henri's, located at the International Bazaar

Blondie & Clyde: This thirst-crushing blonde ale by Bent Brewstillery in Roseville pays tribute to the notorious Roaring Twenties Bee's Knees cocktail. With bright notes of orange and lemons, it is balanced with whispers of juniper and features a powdered honey rim. 6% ABV, 20 IBUs. The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Blue Razzmatazz: This colorful fusion of beer and blue raspberry results in perfectly balanced sweetness. 5% ABV, 10 IBUs. Brewed in Big Lake by Lupulin Brewing Co. Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Bolo Blue: Tropical Punch Hard Seltzer: This specially crafted tropical punch-flavored hard seltzer is swimming with fruity notes of pineapple, passion fruit and mango and garnished with a Swedish Fish. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Bauhaus Brew Labs.Café Caribe, located on Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

Brianna Banana Breeze Wine Slushie: Slightly sweet and fruity Brianna wine made by Parley Lake Winery in Waconia is mixed with strawberry and banana flavorings in this refreshing slushie. Minnesota Wine Country, located on Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson avenues

Buoyed Up Mango Shandy: This light, tropical and refreshing ale is brewed with crushed mango by Mankato Brewery. 5.5% ABV. Giggles' Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Streets

Buzzin Moscow Mule Slushie: This frozen classic Moscow Mule slushie features flavors of ginger beer and lime with a dash of aromatic bitters.5.9% ABV. Shanghaied Henri's, located at the International Bazaar

Caramel Apple Craft Seltzer: A light, refreshing seltzer crafted with bright, crisp green apple brewed in White Bear Lake by Big Wood Brewery. Served in a glass rimmed with buttery rich caramel. 5% ABV. Andy's Grille, located on Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

Caribbean Dream Passion Fruit Tart Ale: This fruit-forward beer by Surly Brewing Co. in Minneapolis lets the sweet, tropical flavors of passion fruit mingle with a light body and a pop of tartness. 6% ABV, 20 IBUs. Café Caribe, located on Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

Celegrapetion Ale: This bright and grippy Italian grape ale is made with Sangiovese grapes and features notes of citrus, rose and spice. It finishes off dry with loads of berries on the end. Made with 100% Minnesota malt and hops by Bent Brewstillery in Roseville. 6.5% ABV, 20 IBUs. Mancini's al Fresco, located on Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Cherry-Go-Round: Dusty crimson in color, this brew is made by New Ulm's August Schell Brewing co. with 6,600 pounds of Montmorency cherries for a lingering sour-yet-sweet cherry zest over a toasty malt backbone. 6.4% ABV, 5 IBUs. Schell's Pavilion, south of the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Clasico Salted Lime Cream Ale: Brewed by Bent Paddle Brewing Co. in Duluth, this American classic cream ale made with Lake Superior water and CZN hops takes on south-of-the-border flair thanks to hints of salt and lime. 5% ABV. Ball Park Cafe, located on Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Clawgarita: A refreshing blend of Tejas Margarita Mix combined with White Claw Hard Seltzer. 5% ABV. Tejas Express, located in The Garden, north wall

Collaboration Lager: This hop-forward amber lager features brilliant clarity and subtle sweetness. 5.4% ABV, 26 IBUs. Brewed in Chippewa Falls, Wis., by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. Leinie Lodge, located on Cooper Street between Dan Patch and Judson avenues, just south of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell

Cotton Candy Hard Seltzer: A refreshing (and gluten-free) hard seltzer with a cotton candy twist brewed by Lakes & Legends Brewing Co. in Minneapolis. 5% ABV. O'Gara's at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Flirty Fruity Bubbles: This bubbly, playful powerhouse is bursting with fruity flavors and comes rimmed with a rainbow of crushed Fruity Pebbles and served on ice. Made with wine from Cannon River Winery in Cannon Falls, Minn. 8% ABV. The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Frozen Fruit Punch: A refreshing frozen hard seltzer with the tropical flavors of passion fruit, pineapple, mango and hibiscus brewed in Minneapolis by The Freehouse. 5% ABV. The Blue Barn, located at West End Market

Ginger Shandy: A collaboration featuring The Freehouse's No. 1 Kölsch and Earl Giles ginger beer with a squeeze of fresh citrus. 5% ABV, 20 IBUs. The Blue Barn, located at West End Market

Golden Cookies N Cream Ale: A classic combination of cookies and cream plus a hint of vanilla are highlighted in this dessert-like ale by Waconia Brewing Co. 5.6% ABV,20 IBUs. Coasters, located on the corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Grip and Rip IPA: Brewed by Surly Brewing Co. in collaboration with former Minnesota Twins player Trevor Plouffe, this classic American IPA knocks it out of the park with bold citrus, tropical hop flavor and a dry finish. 7.5% ABV, 60 IBUs. Ball Park Cafe, located on Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Guava Have It Hard Seltzer: Freshly pressed apples and guava are the backbone of this Squoze hard seltzer by Sociable Cider Werks, enhanced with a touch of lime zest.4.5% ABV. Shanghaied Henri's, located at the International Bazaar

"Hans On" IPA: This special summer IPA bursts with notes of bright orange and pine from Simcoe and Bergamot hops, culminating in a classic, straightforward IPA. 6.8% ABV, 66 IBUs. Brewed in St. Paul by Urban Growler Brewing Co. Hildebrand Concessions, located in the Grandstand concert venue. Note: This is only served in the Grandstand concert venue; concert ticket required.

Homegrown Haze Hazy IPA: Brewed in Minneapolis by Lakes & Legends Brewing Co. with 100% Minnesota-grown ingredients, this hazy IPA is a delicious creamy beverage with a juicy flavor. 6.5% ABV. O'Gara's at the Fair, located on the corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Key Lime Hypezig: A take on Leipzig German goses, this slightly tart beer is infused with key lime, vanilla, sea salt and coriander and is brewed by Lupulin Brewing Co. in Big Lake. 5% ABV, 5 IBUs. Aldo's, Sabino's, Swine & Spuds and Snack House, located in the Warner Coliseum

Kirby Pucker Watermelon Paloma: Influenced by the classic Paloma cocktail, this beer from Eastlake Craft Brewing in Minneapolis undergoes a second fermentation with lactobacillus and then adds watermelon and a kiss of salt for sweet summer goodness. 5% ABV. Ball Park Cafe, located on Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

LuLu's Juicy MN Midway Hazy: This fruity, hazy IPA by Surly Brewing Co. is perfect for summer, with Amarillo and Citra hops and a flavorful assortment of malts. LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Mango Sangria: Fruity, sweet GoGo red wine from Cannon Valley Winery is mixed with mango to create this tropical berry sangria. Minnesota Wine Country, located on Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson avenues

Minnesota Maple Mead: Soft, smooth and effervescent gluten-free mead by Sociable Cider Werks is made from upper Midwestern honey and spiked with a splash of Minnesota maple syrup. 6% ABV. LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Minnesota Mule Ale: Purees of ginger and lime mimic the flavor of a Moscow Mule cocktail in this refreshing ale by Eagan's Bald Man Brewing. 4.4% ABV. Coasters, located on the corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

MN Brew Together Peaches and Cream Milkshake IPA: This milkshake IPA — a joint effort by Modist Brewing and Dangerous Man Brewing Co., both of Minneapolis — is packed with a creamy hop snap and conditioned on peaches and vanilla beans, then dry-hopped with El Dorado hops. 6.5% ABV. Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Mountain Brew: A fluorescent thirst-quencher, the bright citrus lager by Indeed Brewing Co. of Minneapolis is perfect for hot summer days. 5.4% ABV. Ball Park Cafe, located on Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

OAKtoberfest: This Marzen-style Imperial Oktoberfest beer from August Schell Brewing Co. is aged in oak for more than two months, imparting a woody, nutty compliment to the toasty malt finish. 7.2% ABV, 20 IBUs. Schell's Pavilion, south of the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

OMG Seltzer Slushy: A mix of fruity flavors provides the OMG (orange, mango, guava) flavor profile. This refreshing frozen beverage is made with a blend of seltzers from Fulton Brewing of Minneapolis. 5% ABV. Frontier Bar, located on Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

Orange Solstice Shandy: This golden witbier is brewed with oranges and fresh lemon juice by Mankato Brewery. 4.5% ABV. Giggles' Campfire Grill, located on the corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Outboard Motor Ale: Notes of lemon and orange peel are at the forefront of this summery, blonde citrus ale by Coronado Brewing Co. of San Diego. 4.5% ABV. Giggles' Campfire Grill, located on the corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Passion Berry Cider: Freshly pressed apples with a touch of cane sorghum and Willamette hops are combined in this hard cider by Sociable Cider Werks and infused with passion fruit and fresh berries. LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Peach Tree Ale: This clear American-style golden lager by Third Street Brewhouse in Cold Spring, Minn., is accented with fresh peach flavor. 4% ABV. Giggles' Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Pomegranate Pils: A crisp German lager with pomegranate extract and notes of candied pomegranate has a bright nose with a slight tart finish. From Indeed Brewing Co. 5.1% ABV, 35 IBUs. Dino's Gyros, located on Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Rasmelon Lemonade Slushy: This refreshing slushy drink starts with lemonade then finishes off with watermelon Red Bull and raspberry White Claw. LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Schandy: Weiss beer from August Schell Brewing Co. combined with lemonade has zesty lemon on the nose and a slightly sweet flavor. 3.7% ABV. Schell's Pavilion, south of the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Strawberry Cream Ale: This brew from Castle Danger Brewing of Two Harbors, Minn., has a soft malty aroma and a slightly sweet creamy texture. It finishes smooth and clean and is infused with flavors of lush, juicy strawberries. 5.5% ABV. O'Gara's at the Fair, located on the corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Sweat Back Together: Keep cool with this double dry-hopped West Coast IPA from Bent Brewstillery featuring notes of citrus and dank pine. 6.5% ABV, 80 IBUs. Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Tangerine Titan: This summertime sipper from Surly Brewing Co. has a juicy tangerine flavor, a light, easy-drinking body and a crisp, tart finish. 4.5% ABV, 20 IBUs. Dino's Gyros, located on Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

The Shandlot Golden Tea Edition: With the flavor profile of an Arnie Palmer, this refresher from Bauhaus Brew Labs pairs lemon shandy beer with an infusion of fresh-brewed black tea. 4.5% ABV. Ball Park Cafe, located on Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Toga Party Kanu: This Bent Paddle beer features flavors of orange, lemon and lime and boasts plenty of zest while maintaining the neutral notes of Citra, Idaho 7 and El Dorado hops. 4.8% ABV, 48 IBUs. Dino's Gyros, located on Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Triple Berry Cheesecake Lager: This lager from Mankato Brewery is a tasty combination of cheesecake and triple berry. It's a fruity, sweet berry blast in a glass. 5% ABV, 10 IBUs. The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

Tropical Smoothie Sour: This sour from Modist is brewed with malted barley, wheat malt and milk sugar, then conditioned with pineapple, mango and pink grapefruit. 7% ABV. Ball Park Cafe, located on Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Truly Energized Colada Slushy: A fruity, frozen, taste of the tropics combining Truly Hard Pineapple Seltzer and Coconut Berry Edition Red Bull, this tropical slushy is a blend of fruity flavors and topped off with pineapple gummy candy. 5% ABV. Andy's Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

Waffle Dog Breakfast Ale: Brewed with maple syrup, cinnamon and vanilla, this breakfast in-a-glass isn't overly sweet and is delicious any time of day. 7% ABV. From Insight Brewing of Minneapolis. The Hangar, on the corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

When Life Hands You Lemons-tini: Pucker up for this candied lemon martini cocktail showcasing bubbly white wine from Cannon River Winery that's garnished with Lemonhead candies. This beverage mimics classic vodka and triple-sec flavor essences to hit the spot. Served on ice. 8% ABV. The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Wildberry Bluff: This Midwestern rendition of white zinfandel, made with Marquette grapes, is accented with a wildberry twist. Made with wine from Garvin Heights Vineyards of Winona, Minn. Minnesota Wine Country, located on Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson avenues

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bama! Lemon Sweet Tea: This starts with fresh brewed tea and adds in fresh lemon and other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup (gluten-free, vegan). Summer Lakes Beverage, located on Underwood Street between Lee and Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands

Lake Storm Lemonade: This lavender-infused lemonade features other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup (gluten-free, vegan). Summer Lakes Beverage, located on Underwood Street between Lee and Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands

Wedge-Hammer: A refreshing mocktail of fresh ginger, orange and other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup (gluten-free, vegan). Summer Lakes Beverage, located on Underwood Street between Lee and Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands