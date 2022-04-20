Record Lows Up North Tuesday Morning

It was a cold start Tuesday morning up in International Falls with a morning low of 8F, setting a new record for the day (the previous being 15F n 1947). April 19th is now the latest that International Falls has gotten down to 8F or below in their history (stretching back to 1874). The previous latest was on April 17, 1983, when the low also dipped to 8F.

As we look elsewhere across the upper Midwest, Grand Forks also set a record low Tuesday morning as it dipped to 4F, which is the latest the temperature has ever dipped to 4F or below in Grand Forks (the previous was April 12, 1881, with a low of 1F that day). While not shown on this map, areas like Sioux City (19F) and Des Moines (21F) also set record lows.

Sunnier, Warmer Thursday

After rain moved through the region on Wednesday, sunnier skies will return as we head into Thursday with warmer temperatures in place as well! Morning temperatures will start off in the mid to upper 30s with highs in the mid-50s expected. West to west-northwest winds of 5-15 mph are expected.

More clouds than sun will be possible Thursday across northern Minnesota, with more sun than clouds as you head southward. Temperatures will range from the 40s up north (up to 15F degrees below average) to around 60F in far southern Minnesota (right around average).

Showers And Storms Friday/Saturday, Some Strong

Forecast loop off the American model every three hours from 7 AM Friday to 7 AM Sunday.

The stretch of dry weather will last a whole day as another system works on into the upper Midwest for Friday and Saturday. The first timeframe of expected showers and storms will be Friday into Friday night as the system approaches and a warm front moves northward. While most of the day Saturday in the Twin Cities looks dry, late in the afternoon into the evening we will likely see a line of showers and storms along a cold front moving across the state, potentially impacting the Minnesota United game late Saturday afternoon. This system could also bring snow or a wintry mix early on Friday in far northern Minnesota, and potentially to end Saturday night.

With the first round of storms Friday into Friday night, some of them across central and southern Minnesota could be strong. A Slight Risk (threat level 2 of 5) is in place across far southwestern Minnesota, with a Marginal Risk (threat level 1 of 5) stretching north of Fergus Falls, St. Cloud, and the Twin Cities. Large hail would be the greatest risk from strong storms, followed by damaging winds.

We will also be watching the potential of strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon into the evening hours, with a Slight Risk of severe weather across far southern Minnesota. This is a day 4 severe weather product from the Storm Prediction Center, which only shows Slight and Enhanced Risk areas. Once we get this into the day 1-3 products, I would expect more of southern Minnesota to be under at least a Marginal Risk of severe weather.

The heaviest precipitation Friday into the weekend is expected to fall across northern Minnesota, where 1-2.5" of liquid could fall. Closer to the Twin Cities, 0.5-1" of rain is possible.

First 70F Expected Saturday Before Cooling Back Off

The warmest it has been in the Twin Cities so far this year was 65F a MONTH ago on March 21st - but we could finally climb higher than that as we head into Saturday. First, we'll be in the 50s the next couple of days before temperatures start to slowly climb through the overnight hours Friday night. That'll prime temperatures along with a warm front to climb into the 70s Saturday afternoon. The last time the Twin Cities saw a high in the 70s was back on October 19th (74F). It's going to be a one-day warm-up above average, however, as temperatures cool back into the 40s and 50s for the second half of the weekend and into next week. Models show the potential of another warm-up, however, toward the second half of next week.

First 70s of 2022 On The Way Saturday

By Paul Douglas

It's like swimming upstream or defying the laws of gravity, but don't read too much into our persistently-chilly spring. The Twin Cities National Weather Service says we are on track for the second-coldest April in 60 years; 9th coldest since 1872. But weather trends are rarely static.

On my WCCO Radio show Tuesday, Dr. Mark Seeley said he could find no strong correlation between chilly Aprils and cool, wet summers; examining weather records since the 1870s. NOAA's models almost uniformly predict a hotter than average summer for the USA, including Minnesota. Like a mutual fund: past performance does not necessarily predict future results.

A beautiful, blue-sky Thursday gives way to warm frontal showers Friday. Set aside time to enjoy a very nice Saturday afternoon, with sunshine and what should be our first 70s of the year. It's time.

We cool off Sunday with more wind, but 40s early next week mellow into 60s in a week. Baby steps. The western Dakotas may pick up 1-2 feet of snow this weekend. Big ouch.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Blue sky, pleasant. Wake up 37. High 56. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with PM showers. Wake up 44. High 58. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind SE 15-30 mph.

SATURDAY: Lukewarm with a T-storm risk. Wake up 55. High 74. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind S 20-35 mph.

SUNDAY: Gusty with lingering clouds. Wake up 43. High 50. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 15-35 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy and chilly. Wake up 32. High 38. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun, cool. Wake up 28. High 47. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Wake up 31. High 52. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind E 5-10 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

April 21st

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 47 minutes, and 40 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 54 seconds

*When Do We See 14 Hours Of Daylight: April 26th (14 hours, 2 minutes, 30 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/Before 6 AM?: May 3rd (6:00 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/After 8:30 PM?: May 10th (8:30 PM)

This Day in Weather History

April 21st

National Weather Forecast

On Thursday, we will be tracking two systems tracking east across the lower 48. The first, in association with an area of low pressure in Canada, will bring showers and storms from the central Plains into New England. The second is a system moving across the Rockies into the Plains by Friday morning with rain and snow out west, moving into the central U.S. by Friday morning along with some icing in North Dakota.

Heavy snow will be possible in the Cascades over the next few days, with the potential of 1-3 feet at the highest elevations. Some areas near the Oregon and northern California coast could see several inches of rain, along with some areas of heavier rain across the central U.S. as well through Friday evening.

- D.J. Kayser