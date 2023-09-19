Signs of positive recovery for Minneapolis tourism continue as a recent summer week recorded the highest weekly demand for hotel rooms in Minneapolis since fall 2019.

There were more than 56,000 occupied hotel rooms from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 thanks to events throughout the region, including the 2023 Gay Softball World Series, Meet Minneapolis reported Tuesday. That week capped a summer of significantly improved overall performance for Minneapolis hotels, even as business travel continues to be sluggish and particularly impact downtown.

Demand for hotel rooms in Minneapolis increased nearly 11% from Memorial Day to Labor Day versus a year earlier. On June 23-24 — with Taylor Swift concerts, the Twin Cities Pride festival and the Kiwanis International Convention all taking place in the city — Minneapolis set a new all-time record for total rooms occupied on a weekend with 19,531. This even with more hotels open than in the past.

"All of that activity provides a significant boost to the Minneapolis economy and supports the nearly 30,000 tourism and hospitality workers in the city," Meet Minneapolis President and CEO Melvin Tennant said in a press release.

According to Meet Minneapolis' Smith Travel Research data, Minneapolis hotels saw:

An August hotel occupancy rate of 66%, the highest since October 2019 at 75%.

The top weekly hotel occupancy rate for the year at 78% from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, the highest since Oct. 20-27, 2019, at 81%.

Total guest revenue rise more than 10% from summer 2022 to $107 million.

Meet Minneapolis is launching a fall tourism campaign targeting communities that are 15 to 300 miles away.

"Visitors from near and far came to our city for a wide variety of events, and the hospitality community really came together to showcase Minneapolis," said Meet Minneapolis board member Christy Loy, general manager of Canopy by Hilton Minneapolis Mill District, in a release. "We're excited to carry this momentum forward in the seasons ahead."