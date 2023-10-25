The Minneapolis Downtown Council appointed a former Metropolitan Council chair as its new head as the urban core continues its pandemic bounce-back.

Adam Duininck will be president and chief executive of the council and Minneapolis Downtown Improvement District, replacing Steve Cramer, who retires Dec. 1. His start date is Nov. 13, so Duininck will overlap with Cramer.

Duininck's appointment comes at a crucial time as work continues to make downtown Minneapolis a safe and inviting destination for residents, businesses and visitors. Like many major cities, Minneapolis is still rehabbing from the pandemic shutdown that emptied many offices, stores and hotels in the central business district and beyond.

"As the city grows and recovers to meet the needs of the future, I am excited about the work ahead to keep our downtown a vibrant place to work, live and play," Duininck said in a news release.

The search committee is confident Duininck's vision and leadership will help shape a more prosperous future for downtown Minneapolis, the release read.

Duininck will step into the new role after six years as director of governmental affairs at the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, according to his LinkedIn profile. Previously, he was chair of the Met Council regional planning agency from 2015-17.

Adam Duininck, pictured above, will replace retiring Steve Cramer.

"His vision for a vibrant downtown Minneapolis aligns perfectly with our 2035 Planning Process, and his proven track record in leadership and community development makes him an ideal fit for the role," Board Chair Karin Lucas said in the release.

Duininck has mixed already with the city's movers and shakers. In 2021, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey named Duininck co-chair of an advisory group to provide him with recommendations on how the city should boost its economic recovery efforts.

"I had the pleasure of working with Adam Duininck when he chaired my economic recovery advisory group in 2021, and I've seen firsthand his unwavering commitment to our city," Frey said in a statement. "Pure and simple, he's a doer. Adam will be an exceptional partner in steering downtown not just to a great comeback but to a new and exciting future. I can't wait to get right to work with him."

Cramer said in the announcement that Duininck "will be an important voice and actor as downtown advances into the future."

Founded in 1955, the Minneapolis Downtown Council is a membership-based entity that works to create an "extraordinary downtown."