Douglas: Warm, quiet at home as Milton bears down on Florida

Parts of Florida saw its largest evacuation since Hurricane Irma in 2017. Unfortunately, this is going to be a big one for much of central Florida. Milton is set to make landfall overnight with a 10- to 15-foot storm surge, flooding coastal communities. Up to a foot of rain (or more) will flood inland communities, and hurricane-force wind gusts will create widespread damage and power outages along Florida’s most densely populated Interstate 4 corridor. Piles of debris left over from Hurricane Helene could make damage worse.